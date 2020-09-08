James Felton

James FeltonAppleton - James Willard Felton, age 83, of Appleton, WI sadly passed away from natural causes on September 4, 2020.Jim was born on July 8, 1937 in Appleton to the late John and Pearl (Coon) Felton. He attended Appleton West High School and graduated in 1956. He married Shelby Spaude on August 2, 1958 at Emanuel United Methodist Church, Appleton WI. Shelby and Jim had a wonderful 62 years of marriage. Jim worked with his father and brother Ken for over 40 years at Valley Glass. Jim later co-owned the business with his brother Ken and then eventually became the owner of Valley Glass. Jim was an active member of Emanual United Methodist Church for over 70 years serving in many capacities. He also served in the 32nd division of the National Guard.Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. He loved attending all of the grandchildren's sporting and school events, fishing, bowling, the Packers and Brewers. He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his wife, Shelby, his sons Rickey (Jane) Felton and Randey (Mary) Felton; grandchildren John, Robert, Paul, Thomas, Lauren, Alexis (Lexy) and Zachary. He is further survived by his sister-in-law's Carol Felton, Bonnie (Byron) Wendt, Julie Spaude and Janet Spaude and brother-in-law's Donald (Janet) Spaude, Thomas (Michelle) Spaude, Dave Katch and numerous other dear friends.Jim was preceded in death by his parents John and Pearl, brother Ken and brother-in-law's Steve and Mike Spaude and sister-in-law Sue Katch.Jim's family would like to especially thank Dr. John Gansner from Theda Care, Michaela from Theda Care at Home, Matt and Jessica from Theda Care Hospice. Cremation has taken place.Due to the current circumstances there will be a private ceremony on Friday, September 11, 2020. In Jim's memory, memorial donations can be made to Emanuel United Methodist Church.