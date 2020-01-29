|
|
James "Jim" Firkus
Neenah - James "Jim" Firkus, age 75, of Neenah, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 after a short illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah. Visitation will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020