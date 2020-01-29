Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for James Firkus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Firkus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Firkus Obituary
James "Jim" Firkus

Neenah - James "Jim" Firkus, age 75, of Neenah, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 after a short illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah. Visitation will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
postcrescent