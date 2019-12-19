|
James H. Clausing
Neenah - James H. Clausing, age 82, passed away on December 17, 2019. He was born July 1, 1937 in Port Washington to the late Orant and Adeline (Witt) Clausing. On February 16, 1963 he married Eunice (Warnke) Clausing at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Jim worked on the family farm on Omro Road near Oshkosh until he graduated from Omro High School in 1955. After high school he worked full time at Kolb's garage in Oshkosh. On July 22, 1955 he enlisted with the Wisconsin National Guard (HHC 2-127 32nd division) and was part of the Heavy Weapons H Company that later became the Combat Support Company out of Oshkosh. On December 15, 1960 he became employed full time with the Guard working at the maintenance shop on 3rd Street in Oshkosh. On October 15, 1961 his entire division was activated and mobilized by President Kennedy to Fort Lewis Washington as part of the Berlin Crisis. After the National Guard returned to state control in August of 1962 he continued working in Oshkosh as part of the HHC 2-127 company in Appleton. The 32nd was reorganized multiple times throughout the rest of his career during which time he held the rank of Motor Sargent, Platoon Sargent, Battalion Maintenance Sargent, and Master Sargent. He retired on July 22nd, 1992 after 38 years of service. After retirement he worked part time at Reister & Schnell in Neenah.
Jim was a man who possessed a high mechanical acumen. He was very skilled mechanically and could fix/fabricate/build just about anything. He was always willing to assist a friend or neighbor with any sort of mechanical issue. He enjoyed gardening, lawn work, hunting, fishing, trapping, and giving anyone he could a hard time. He was a skilled marksman and woodsman who always seemed to know where the deer were going to come out or the fox/coyote was going to cross. He was known by many names; as the youngest he was always Jimmy to his mother Adeline, Big Jim to all the neighbors, Bush Chief to his deer hunting companions, Uncle Jim to Curt, Neal, Pat, and Joyce, Jim to his friends down at Mike's Place family restaurant in Oshkosh, Sarge to those in the military, and Dad to Bob and Betty. He was also an avid packer and brewer fan and in his later years especially enjoyed listening to Bob Uecker call the brewer games on the radio.
James is survived by his children: Robert James (Kathleen) Clausing and Betty Ann Clausing; his grandchildren: Zachary (Rachel) Clausing and great granddaughter Oaklyn; Jennifer (Marty) Milner; and Jake Clausing; as well as by his nephews: Curt (Lisa) Dobberke, and Neal (Mary) Dobberke; and nieces: Pat (Morey) Worthington, and Joyce Simonsen. He was preceded in death by his wife Eunice, his parents and in-laws, a brother Harland Clausing and Sister Anita (Tony) Simonsen, and a daughter-in-law Kathryn (Krueger) Clausing.
The Christian Funeral for James will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1390 Breezewood Ln, Neenah with Rev. Richard Frost officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jim's name.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the Town of Vinland Fire Department, St Croix Hospice, and EdenBrook of Oshkosh care facility nurses and staff for the kind and compassionate care for James. The family would also like to thank the many neighbors who continually offered their help and support over the past few years and Pastor Frost for seeing to Jim's spiritual needs.
