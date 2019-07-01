Resources
Appleton - James "Jim" Elton Halverson, 76, of Appleton, passed away on Monday, July 01, 2019. Jim was born on June 11, 1943 to the late Elton and Evelyn (Bohman) Halverson in Moline, Illinois. On April 26, 1986 he married Sandi Brasch in Appleton.

Jim was an avid golfer and earned the title "Mayor" of Reid Golf Course. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, and also enjoyed going to see his brothers in Montana. Jim especially enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife; Sandi Halverson of Appleton, 4 children; Rebecca (Brian) VanDenHeuvel of Fremont, WI., Victoria (Lee) Buelow of Appleton, Krista Roberts of Texas, and James (Becky) Riemenschneider of Texas. 6 grandchildren; Brianna, Rachel, James, Claire, Amanda, Sarah, 2 great-grandchildren; Greyson and Kennedy. He is further survived by 2 brothers; Don (Ann) Halverson, Bob (Meta) Halverson, 1 sister; Lori (Richard) Fahrenholz, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; and 1 nephew; Ben Halverson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brewster Village and Thedacare Hospice.

Per Jim's wishes, no services will be held.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 2, 2019
