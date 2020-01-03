|
|
James Harrmann
Menasha - James passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 83 years of age. He was born on June 4, 1936 to Sylvester & Delores (Ford) Harrmann in Manitowoc. He married his high school sweetheart Jane (Huelsbeck) on October 15, 1955. Together they had 5 children; Timothy (Belinda), Linda (Richard) Anderson, Robert (Linda), Thomas (Polly) and Richard (Marla). Grandchildren; Matt Harrmann, Jamie Harrmann, Shannon (Jon) Burns, Chad Smith, Ricky (Molly) Anderson, Shaina (Erik) Craddock, Eric (Heidi) Harrmann, Dani (AJ) Witbro, Keith Eaton, MacKenzie (Chris) Jones, Kennedy Harrmann and 8 great-grandchildren.
James worked as an auto mechanic until retirement. He was always working on cars at home in his garage. He & Jane spent time at their camper in Wild Rose and wintered in Florida.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jan Harrmann and brother-in-law Allan Innerebner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Glen Harrmann, Kay Innerebner, and brother-in-law and his wife, Owen & Joyel Boyce.
The funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (2330 E. Calumet St., Appleton) With Rev. Roger McQuistion and Rev. Jennifer DeNetz officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakridge Gardens Nursing Home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020