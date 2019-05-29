|
|
James Heegeman
Waupaca - Of Waupaca, age 64, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home. He was born in Appleton on October 29, 1954 to the late Robert and Betty (Loewenhagen) Heegeman. Jim loved to hunt and fish.
He will be sadly missed by his wife and best friend: Becky; children: James (Frances) Heegeman of Michigan; Joey Lynn (Duaine) Pingel of Shiocton; Andrew (Marcy) Heegeman of Illinois; Daniel (fiancée, Katelynn) Managan of Waupaca; Kristy (Kyle) Maass of Appleton; siblings: Beverly "Sues" Vandenberg, Richard "Dick" Heegeman and Ted (Cindy) Heegeman all of Appleton; Bob Heegeman of Waupaca; Jan (Terry) Staedt of Appleton; in-laws: James (Jean) Piette and Lynn (Don) Freimuth both of Appleton; and Ned Corroy; six grandchildren: Gretchen, Nathaniel, Lucas, Ethan, Jackson and Winnie, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Barb Corroy and brother-in-law and best friend, Pat Vandenberg.
The Memorial Mass will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, N2845 Shadow Road, Waupaca. The visitation will be on Thursday, May 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N. Richmond St., Appleton and again on Friday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019