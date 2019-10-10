Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
James J. Heinrich


1935 - 2019
James J. Heinrich

Neenah - James J. Heinrich, age 83, of Neenah, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah. He was born on December 31, 1935 and raised in Shawano, son of the late John and Evelyn (Owen) Heinrich.

James served in the Air Force from 1945 to 1958 and was stationed in France, Germany, and Tripoli. He was united in marriage to Rosemary Kessen on February 7, 1959, in Gresham. Together they had three children and were married for 57 years until her death in 2016. He worked two years at Appleton Boiler Works, then 38 years at Gilbert Paper Mill before retiring in 1997. James fished all his life and loved to catch walleyes on Lake Winnebago in his fishing boat. In earlier years, he likes tuning up cars for friends and family.

James is survived by his two children, David and Debra Heinrich; a grandson, Logan (Anna Kissell) Heinrich; two brothers: Jerome (Marilyn) and Richard; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was further preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; daughter, Lynn Heinrich; sister, Mariann (Clyde) Ammon; brothers-in-law: Lee (Claudette, Dorothy) Kessen, Norbert (Janet) Kessen, Bill (Joan) Kessen; and sister-in-law, Celestine Kessen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S Commercial Street, Neenah. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Full military honors will be performed following the service by the American Legion Post #33 and the United States Air Force. For online condolences, please visit www.kesslerfh.com.

James' family would like to thank Nila, Cameron, Dave, Tanner, Stacy Latifa, and others working for the Home Care Assistance for the great care and compassion they gave him while in his own home.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019
