James Jarosinski
1943 - 2020
James Jarosinski

Neenah - James Casimir Jarosinski, age 77, passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born to Charles and Margaret (Holewinski) Jarosinski on July 26, 1943.

James served in the Army with distinction in the Vietnam War. He was wounded during his service and became a Purple Heart recipient with many commendations for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. Not long after his service, he married his wife of 51 years, Elberta Stevens and together they had four children. James worked as a Mill Tender at SCA Paper Mill for 36 years. He was known as hardworking, dependable, and prompt when it came to his work ethic. He was a devout catholic and made God a priority in his life. James put his heart and soul into anything he did. He loved sports; his favorite teams were the Packers and Brewers. He would often be seen sporting their attire with his favorite veterans hat. He spent his free time watching various sports, whether on TV or attending his grandchildren's games. James made it a point to be present and show support to those he loved. He enjoyed bowling and traveling back in the day, and most of all spending time with his family. He was not only a role model and father-figure to his own children, but also his grandchildren, as he was a large part of their lives. James will be remembered for the love and devotion he gave to his family. He was always there for anyone who needed help, even if it was just to lend a listening ear. He had a way of making anyone smile with his wily antics and unique sense of humor. James had a heart of gold; he was generous and kind to anyone that knew him. He was the definition of selfless.

James is survived by his wife, Elberta; children, Robert (Amy) Jarosinski, Bonnie Zabel, Michelle (Michael) Harwood; grandchildren, Julia, Malayna (Russell), Robert (Theresa), Joshua, Amanda (Jeremy), James, Adam, Alisha (Casey), Samantha, Morgan, and Carson; great-grandchildren, Ariabella, Rachel, Keriyeh, and Brantley. James is further survived by his brothers, Walter (Delores), Edwin (Donna) and Brian (Lori); in-laws, Tim (Sally) and Donna (Bill).

Preceding him in death are his parents, Charles and Margaret; his mother-in-law Katherine; his son, Daniel; his sister, Carol (Jim); his brother, Marvin; in-laws, Debbie, Victoria, and Judith.

Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Parish, 439 Washington Street, Neenah, WI on Tuesday, August 4th with visitation 9-11am and mass at 11am; immediately following mass, interment taking place at St. Margaret Cemetery in Neenah. Military honors will be held.

In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

Dad, you are now going to be received by the Father to be rejoined with your son.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Parish
AUG
4
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Parish
AUG
4
Interment
St. Margaret Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
