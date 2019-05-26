|
James John Krings
Winneconne - James John Krings of Winneconne, WI died peacefully on May 21, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Oshkosh on May 26, 1949, the son of Kenneth "Doc" Krings and Mary (Broderick) Krings.
James was raised on the Krings family farm in the town of Winneconne, graduating from Winneconne High School in 1967. James went on to serve his country as an SPE 4 with the United States Army from 1967 to his honorable discharge in 1969. During his time in the U.S. Army James served one tour in Vietnam as a forward observer with the mechanized infantry, receiving the Purple Heart after being wounded at Quang nay City
James returned home in July of 1969 and continued to work on the family farm until 1986.
James married Kathleen Lynn Clark in October 1970 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Winneconne. James went on to become an over-the-road truck driver, with most of his career being at Quad Graphics in Lomira, WI where he retired in 2015.
James enjoyed spending time with his family and at their cabin in Catawba, WI. He also enjoyed getting out and visiting with his many friends, talking about the old times, the new times, and when he could, politics. James enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, school events, and family get togethers. He always enjoyed a good fish fry on the back patio with family members.
James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen (Clark) Krings; children, Ryan (Jessie) Krings, Kristin (Scott) Stille, and Samuel (Becky) Krings; grandchildren, Bennett and Dylan Krings, Maxwell Schmidt, Maddox and Broderick Stille, Garrett, Joey, Alex, and Reagan Krings; one brother, Kenneth (Judy) Krings and their children, Jackie (Krings) Vick, Jason (Tommie) Krings, and Sean McLaughlin; one brother-in-law, Gerald (Barbara) Clark; three sisters-in-law, Susan (David) Albrecht, Judith Knoblock, and Kathryn (Jim) Beck; eleven nieces and nephews, Timothy, Jane, and Jennifer Albrecht, Amy, Gerald Jr., and Todd Clark, Jean and Scott Knoblock, Jack Clark, Paul and Joel Wojciechowski; two aunts, Peggy Johnson and Pat Broderick; and too many cousins to list.
James was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister-in-law, Linda Krings; brothers-in-law, Jack Clark and Richard Knoblock; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne, and will continue on Wednesday, May 29 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Matthew Rappl and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Winneconne Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Medical Center and their staff for taking great care of Jim. We would also like to thank Tom and Kathy Magnuson, Sharon Bouressa, Jim Goggins, and Dick Sharratt for being there for him at the end.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019