James Johnson
Waupaca - James Soren Johnson, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born January 23, 1952 in Waupaca, WI; son of Richard E. and Maxine V. (Czeskleba) Johnson. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
Jim was very proud of his Waupaca heritage and was recognized by the Waupaca Area Genealogical Society as his ancestors came to Waupaca before 1870. A graduate of Waupaca High School, Jim received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science and History at the University of Wisconsin - Madison after which he earned his M.B.A., also at UW - Madison. He was a committed Comet and Badger through his entire life.
Jim worked in the Human Resources Department at the world's largest living history museum, Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg, Virginia. He was also a museum interpreter at Williamsburg, and it was in that role that he recognized his true passion in storytelling.
After returning to Waupaca, Jim read and told stories to Grades 1-5 at the Learning Center and Chain School for 15 years. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. He attended CRECEO and completed EMF courses. St. Mark's was not just a church to Jim, but also family who were companions on his spiritual journey.
Jim felt the length of his life was due to the excellent care he received from the Waupaca medical community to include the staffs at ThedaCare and Bethany Home.
Jim is survived by three siblings Nancy (Tony) Hamilton of Lake Forest, CA, Susan (Keith Reingold) Johnson of Salmon Arm, B.C., Canada, and Stephen E. (Carole) Johnson of Waupaca, WI. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Kristin (Patrick) Flannery of Geneva, IL, Anthony Hamilton of Irvine, CA, Erika (friend, Jeremiah) Johnson of Hortonville, WI and Caitlin (Adam) Benzshawel of De Pere, WI, Stephen "Michael" Johnson of Temecula, CA, and David Johnson of Oshkosh, WI, and grand-nieces and nephews Patrick and Nolan Flannery, Emma Carton, Paisley and Mason Benzshawel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Maxine Johnson, brother Richard G. Johnson, and niece, Michelle Hamilton.
Jim's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of ThedaCare - Waupaca, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton and Bethany Home for their exceptional professionalism, talents, care and friendship throughout Jim's life.
A Memorial Service will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waupaca. The Rev. Nigel Bousfield will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, James has asked contributions to be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020