James K. Brown
James K. Brown

Appleton - Jim Brown, age 85 of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, June 7, 2020. Jim was born in Green Bay on November 2, 1934, son of the late George and Irene (Reschke) Brown, and was baptized on Christmas Day of 1934 at St. John Lutheran in Wrightstown. On May 15, 1949, he was confirmed, also at St. John. Jim married the former Nancy Hillsberg on July 2, 1955 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Appleton. Nancy preceded him in death in August of 2018. Jim was a longtime employee at Thilmany Pulp and Paper in Kaukauna - from high school graduate until his retirement. In his later years, he worked as a school crossing guard and as a bartender at the Twin City Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and travel. While Nancy was a member of the LWMS, Jim and she were able to visit all fifty states, attending conventions. As a member at St. Paul, he loved reading to the children in school, singing in the choir, and volunteering at the Bargain Garden.

Jim is survived by his daughter: Beverly (Steve) Falck; a grandson: Jeremy (Amber) Falck; and two step-sisters: Betty Milquette and Darlene Micke. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy, and a step-brother Robert Brown.

The Christian Funeral Service for Jim will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 302 N. Morrison Street in Appleton, with Rev. Kenneth Frey officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service. You are encouraged to practice safe distancing and other appropriate safety measures.

For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed in its entirety on Friday morning. You may view the service, beginning at 11:00 AM by visiting Jim's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
