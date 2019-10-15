|
|
James "Jim" Kohl
Appleton - James R. "Jim" Kohl, 87, of Appleton was called to his eternal rest with his daughters and brother at his side on October 14, 2019. Jim was born on September 2, 1932 in Appleton, the son of the late Theron and Alice (Selig) Kohl. He graduated from Appleton Senior High School in 1950. On April 27, 1953, he married Beverly NaGreen, his high school sweetheart. They were married for 66 years.
In 1989, he retired as Captain from the Appleton Fire Department after 26 years of service. After his retirement, he drove tour buses for Have Group Will Travel for 15 years. Over the years, he enjoyed traveling with his wife to all 50 states, 29 countries and on 9 cruises. Jim enjoyed working with wood and made many beautiful furniture pieces. He was Mr. Fix It for everyone. Jim and his family enjoyed many winter months in Florida at their condominium on the gulf. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church of Appleton.
Jim may be best remembered for his stories. It would start with a devilish grin and you never knew how much was going to be true. But he made you believe them - and he made you laugh.
He is survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie (Chuck) Witt of Fremont and Bonnie (Tom) Arps of Appleton; 2 granddaughters: Lori (Dan) Osero of Neenah and Brenda Dedering of Medina, WI; 4 great grandchildren: Avrianna and Danny Osero, Whitney (Dylan) Griffin and Tyler Dedering; 2 great- great- grandchildren: Ethan and Ella Griffin; a sister and a brother: Marian Herrmann and Robert (Luis) Kohl; 3 sisters -in-law: Shirley Kohl of Appleton, Nancy Anderson of Neenah and Judy (Clifford) Hahn of Fremont; 3 step grandchildren: Jeff (Tanya) Arps of Appleton, Jenny (Dan) DeBraal of Appleton and Mike Witt of Fremont; and 4 step great grandchildren: Leah DeBraal, Maddie and Henry Witt, and Corban Arps.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Beverly (April 2019); his parents; 2 brothers, Eugene and Clayton Kohl of Appleton; a brother-in-law, Rudy Herrmann of Appleton; and his father- and mother-in-law, Clarence and Sophia NaGreen of Fremont.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton with Pastor Catherine Burnette officiating. Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the care givers at Oak Park Place and Willow Lane assisted living facilities for all the wonderful and loving care they gave to dad and to his Compassus Hospice team.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019