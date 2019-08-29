|
|
James L. Reetz
Shawano - James L. Reetz, age 70, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while at work on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Shawano. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano. Visitation will begin at 9:00 and continue until the hour of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 29, 2019