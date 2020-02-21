|
|
James Lee Noffke
James Lee Noffke, beloved husband of Judy Morrell Noffke and father of Aundrea Noffke McBride, Travis Noffke, and Briana Noffke, died peacefully from complications of a lifelong heart condition on February 10, 2020 at his home in Delaware, OH with his wife & children at his side.
Jim was born in Appleton, WI on April 14, 1948 to the late Harry and Wilhelmina (Minnie Kemps) Noffke, with a heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. He had complex heart surgery at the age of 7, after which his family was elated to see Jim able to run and play. He graduated from Xavier High School, earned a BA in Art from UWOshkosh, and worked at Appleton Wire Works, as did much of his family. Working in Madison, he had his first daughter, and studied for a masters. When he moved to Dallas, TX in 1975, he worked as a graphic designer, remarried, had 2 more children, and opened his own studio, In Focus Inc., which he operated until 1994. Jim moved back to Appleton to work for Fox Paper Co. as Director of Art. Jim suffered a stroke but recovered with help from family, and embraced his life as a wonderful father to his kids, who were his proudest achievements; loving grandfather; and an adept craftsman who could build or fix almost anything.
In 2006 Jim met Judy Morrell and they shared passions for travel & laughter. They married on April 12, 2009 and traveled frequently, with Jim's camera always in-hand. Their shared motto, whether exploring, taking-in music & art, visiting family, playing cards, or working through difficulties, was "every day is an adventure."
Jim approached challenges in life or health with wisdom, compassion for his family, the occasional martini or manhattan, and a steady supply of quintessential "Jim jokes" (like "dad jokes" but better). Many times, Jim exceeded doctors' expectations but after pneumonia, which led to complications, Jim entered hospice care on January 23.
Survivors are wife Judy, OH; daughter Aundrea (husband Peter, son Aiden), WA; son Travis (wife Shivan), MN; daughter Briana, MN; Sister Suzanne Noffke, WI; brother Larry (wife Joanne), FL; brother Thomas (wife Lidia), Italy; brother Steve (wife Jean), WI; brother-in-law Richard Edge, WI; many nieces and nephews; stepchildren Melissa Morrell (husband Jerry), KS and Daniel Morrell, WI. Preceding him in death were his parents and two sisters, Doris Carlson and Phyllis Edge. Jim was happiest when talking to or being with his loving family.
A memorial will be held later this spring in the Appleton area, to celebrate & honor Jim's life & memory, with details to follow later. You may refer to https://www.facebook.com/groups/JamesLeeNoffkeMemorial, which includes a link to help benefit children with Tetralogy of Fallot in Jim's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020