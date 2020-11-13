1/
James Lindsey
James Lindsey

Our loving brother James Lindsey has passed on to join our loving mother.

He is survived by his siblings Al (Debbie) Lindsey, Wayne (Donna) Morris, Kay Bueno, Penny (Chris) Jochimsen, Paula Wagner and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his loving Mother Linda (Larry) Madson and Father Clifford Lindsey. He is also proceeded in death by many aunts, uncles, and nephews Nathan and Neil.

James will be greatly missed by all that loved him and will forever remain in our hearts.

The family/siblings have decided to have a private gathering to celebrate his life.

We appreciate your love and support




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
