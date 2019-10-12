|
James Loughrin
New London - James "Jim" Loughrin
Age 90, of New London, passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 at the Washington Center in New London. He was born on May 20, 1929 in New London, son of the late Francis & Marie (Rebman) Loughrin. On June 15, 1954, he was united in marriage to Elaine McClone, and recently celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage. Jim was a farmer in Lebanon until the age of 65. He was also an agent for Ellington Mutual Insurance for over 30 years and served on their board of directors for 18 years, including several as chairman. He was a member of the Waupaca County Board for 24 years, the Manawa School Board for 24 years and the Manawa Lions Club for 28 years and was a huge sports enthusiast. Jim was an active lifelong member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon, serving for many years as parish trustee and cemetery sexton for 30 years. Jim also worked as a sales representative for Twin-City Monument Company. Jim was very proud of his Irish heritage, celebrating with Irish programs first at St. Patrick's Church and then at the New London High School during St. Patrick's weeklong celebration, telling humorous Irish stories and singing Irish songs. Above all his other interests was his love for his family. He is survived by his wife Elaine. Six children; Pat (Rose) Loughrin, Appleton, Steve (Sue) Loughrin, Lebanon, MO, Janet Loughrin, Appleton, Teresa (Vern) Larson, Oconomowoc, Jean (Tom) Peeters, Shiocton, Kathy (Chris) Williams, Winneconne. Fourteen grandchildren; Nicholas (Tara) Loughrin, Casey (Stephanie) Loughrin, Alison (John) Cleaver, Eric (Katie) Loughrin, Andrew Loughrin, April (Tim) Petrie, Inga (Brad) Werginz, Morgan Larson, Taylor (Umar) Larson-Hanif, Alissa Peeters, Erin Peeters, Jennifer Peeters, Brandon Williams, Meghan Williams. Nineteen great grandchildren; James, Addy, Jackson, Aven, Carter, Matthew, Giuliana, Bennett, Ethan, Brady, Elliott, Isla, Griffin, Daria, Isabelle, Sophie, Elliot, Maren, Livia. Two sisters; Mary (Robert) Conroy, Manawa, Teresa White, Appleton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Robert White. The Funeral Mass for Jim will be held at 11:00a.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon with Fr. Jack Mullarkey officiating. Visitation will be held at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00p.m., and on Saturday at the church from 9:00a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Washington Center, Theda Care, Heartland Hospice and all who helped and prayed for Jim.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019