Services
Heart of the Valley Cremation Services
101 N. Elm St.
Kimberly, WI 54136
(800) 622-6208
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mrnak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Mrnak


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Mrnak Obituary
James M. Mrnak

Appleton - James Miles Mrnak, age 61, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. James was born in Elmhurst, IL on June 26, 1958 to the late George and Beryl (Edie) Mrnak. He graduated from Antioch Community High with the class of 1976. James was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Donna Wilson, in Waukegan, IL on July 23, 1977. During his life he worked at various places, but spent most of his working years as a union laborer in Chicago. James was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, and his grandchildren were his greatest joy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donna; 3 children: Tim (Melissa) Mrnak, Jon Mrnak and Kara (Ben) Papendorf; 8 grandchildren: Megan, Madelyn and Tyler Mrnak, Jaxson and Mackenzie Mrnak and Taylor, Hailey and Aiden Papendorf; 3 brothers: Steve (MaryLynn) Mrnak, Ken (Donna) Mrnak and Tom (Jackie) Mrnak. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Due to current circumstances, a private family service will be held for James on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent