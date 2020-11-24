James "Jim" Michael Wolff
Janesville - James "Jim" Michael Wolff, age 78, of Appleton, formerly of Janesville, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton due to a Heart Condition. Jim was born in Janesville on January 19, 1942; the son of James Marshall and Mary Elizabeth (Flock) Wolff. After graduating from Janesville High School, class of 1960, Jim married Sheri (Klemp) Wolff on August 19, 1960, at St. William Catholic Church. He worked as a meat cutter for many years including owning his own meat locker plant, Pittsville Meats and Sausage for 15 years.
Jim had a passion for sports, football, baseball, bowling and trap shooting, to name a few. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying his trips out west and to Canada with his family and good buddies. Jim will be missed dearly by his family for his teasing and goofiness. At our last family gathering, outdoor cookout, we celebrated his 60th Wedding Anniversary with his wife, his highschool sweetheart, it was a great celebration.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sheri; children: Theresa (Kent) Conrad of Lakeville MN, James (Laurie) Wolff of Appleton WI; grandchildren: David (Kerrie Paetzke) Wood, Dana (Brett Poppy) Hahn, Zachary (Sarah) Wolff, and Dylan (Dana) Wolff; great grandchildren: Carter and Cayleigh; siblings: Jeanette Falk, Carol (Paul) Algrem, June (Jack) Barry, Bill (Susan) Wolff, Don Woff, Dick (Lucia) Wolff, Arlene (Joe) DeMott, and Marian Wolff. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stephanie Hahn; and grandchildren, Deric Hahn and Desirae Hahn.
Due to Covid concerns, the Wolff family is asking to respect that a PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with committal following immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Caring friends and guest are preferred to watch a live stream of the service at https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/James--Jim-Michael--Wolff?obId=19057604#/obituaryInfo
. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
.