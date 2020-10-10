James Murphy



Appleton - James Norman Murphy (Murph) 86 passed away on Oct 7, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on December 30, 1933 to the Late Agnes and Joseph Murphy in Pound, WI.



James was employed with the (Appleton) Department of Public Works for many years. He served in several departments including the Sanitation and the Street Department until his retirement.



James truly enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing and he had an enduring passion for the planting of trees. His best of times came when he met Bonnie and started a hobby farm in Wild Rose, WI. James was a caring and wonderful father who would do anything for his children, and the many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



James is survived by his best friend Bonnie, Stepsister Marilyn, seven daughters, Vicky (Jeff) Bocik - Tice , Gail Allen, Robin (Mike) Resch, Kim (Rick) Williams, Brenda Thorsen, Connie Sell and Carrie (Mike) Koehn. He is also survived by his son Jeff (Tammy) Murphy. James is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



James was proceeded in death by his parents Agnes & Joseph Murphy, sister Ursula ( Jerry ) Kuschel, brothers David, Francis and Paul.



Per James wishes there will be a celebration of life for family at a later date.









