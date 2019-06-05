|
James O'Brien
Waupaca - James Robert O'Brien, age 78, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI after a brief illness. Jim was born to Robert and Ethel O'Brien on January 30, 1941 in New London, WI. He attended Maple Hill Grade School in the Town of Lebanon and graduated from New London High School. Jim was united in marriage to Shirley Buttolph on October 21, 1961 in New London, WI. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2002. He married Mary Jo Quackenboss on August 5, 2004 in Stillwater, MN. Jim was co-founder of O'Brien Builders, O'Brien Home Center, National Windows and owner of James Company. Jim was a "Master of Much" and server of many. His favorite jobsite was the "sap shed" at the O'Brien Maple Grove and his most cherished award was Master Sapper. Jim was an active member of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Waupaca, WI and a member of The Knights of Columbus Council 3432.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; two daughters, Therese (David) Miller, St. Michael, MN and Jenifer (Michael) Richart, Carmel, IN; four sons, Sam (Melissa) O'Brien, New London, Terry (Beth) O'Brien, Appleton, Tommy O'Brien, Waupaca and Ben (Anna) Stark, Sacramento, CA; 13 grandchildren, Allie (AJ) Paoletti, Corey O'Brien, Nathan (special friend Lindsay), Jacob (special friend Samantha), Nicholas O'Brien, Cameron and Emily Miller, Jillian and Alec Aragon, Nicholas Richart, Payne, Fritz and Duke Stark; two great-grandchildren, Aria and Rylee Paoletti; siblings, Gene O'Brien, Tom (Judy) O'Brien, Brian (Patricia) O'Brien, Betty Retzke, Mary (Ray) Hosmer, Sara (Andy) Thomack, Robert (Kathleen) O'Brien, Martin (Rita) O'Brien, Joe (Lori) O'Brien, Ann (Mike) Warning, Ed (Jenny) O'Brien, Peter (Lorena) O'Brien, David (Kim) O'Brien and Bridget (Tom) Wenman. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirley; daughter, Heidi; brother, Bill; sister-in-law, Jeanne; daughter-in-law, Anne; nephews, Steven, Andrew James and Jason.
The funeral service for Jim will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Church N2845 Shadow Rd, Waupaca, WI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London, WI with a tribute taking place from 7:00-7:30 p.m. Visitation will again take place on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
A memorial fund has been established in Jim's name to .
