|
|
James "Ozzie" Osiewalski
Greenville - James "Ozzie" Osiewalski, age 70 of Greenville, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Ozzie was born to the late Leo and Norma (Flenz) Osiewalski on July 13, 1949 in Neenah. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee 1967. Ozzie proudly served in the US Armed Forces from 1970-1975. He was united in marriage to Christine Pett on August 8, 1992 in West Allis. Ozzie retired from the West Allis Police Department on July 28, 2000 after 25 years of service. He loved life, traveling, good food, fast cars, football (Go Irish!), baseball and above all else his family. His passing will leave a huge hole in all our hearts.
Ozzie is survived by his wife and love of his life, Christine Catherine Osiewalski (née Pett); daughters, Lori (Scott) Lammers, Trina (Jon) Daniels and Katie Lavay; son, Daniel (Briana) Czarnecki; grandchildren Corey, Jack, Nick, Nevaeh, Blanca and newest additions Lauren, Mikaela and George; brother, Tom (Nancy) Oswald; and sister, Christine Culver (née Osiewalski). He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Peter (Nancy) Oswald; brother-in-law, Clay Culver; and grandson taken too soon, Derek.
The funeral service for Ozzie will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October, 26, 2019 at Borchardt Moder Funeral Home in Hortonville. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Full military and police honors will be held.
Ozzie loved softball and we are sure he is playing short stop for the heavenly team. We imagine him pulling up to the ballpark in his Corvette with Neil Diamond playing in the background on a Hot August Night!
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to .
Finally, to all the members of CHAA, The Godfather has passed. Please ring the bell.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019