James P. Hennessy
New London - James Patrick Hennessy, Sr., age 77, of New London, passed away too soon on Monday, May 6, 2019, with his family by his side. Jim was born April 3, 1942 to the late Patrick and Beatrice (Curtis) Hennessy in Chicago, IL. He was united in marriage to Julia Young on December 21, 1979 in Coal City, IL. Jim honorably served in the US Navy from 1959-1962. He was a Quality Control Inspector/Pipefitter, retiring in 2015. Jim was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 597 based in Chicago, IL and UA Local 400 Steamfitters based in Kaukauna, WI. He also belonged to the American Welding Society. Jim loved to golf, fish, spend time with his family and was a loyal Bears fan! In his lifetime, Jim was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for Guidance as Chairman 074 1999-2000, the AWS Dalton E. Hamilton Memorial CWI of the Year District 12 Award 2002 and AWS Dalton E. Hamilton Memorial CWI of the Year National Award 2005.
Jim is survived by his wife, Julia; children, Debs (Dave) Miller, Michele (Jeff) Steichen, Rue (Matthew) Tremel, Tam (Doug) Sielaff, Michael (Betsy Johnson) Brewer, Jennifer (John) Rexroat and Cristin Hennessy; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sue (Ron) Marks; Mike (Maureen) Hennessy and Patrick Hennessy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his two Poms, Korky and Buddy.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Patrick Hennessy, Jr.; grandson, Casey Hennessy and brother, Dennis Hennessy.
The military graveside committal service for Jim will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Central Wisconsin's Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI. A gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019.
The family wishes to thank all the close neighbors and friends for all their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019