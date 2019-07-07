|
James "J.P." Parker
Winneconne - James "J.P." Parker, age 77, of Winneconne died unexpectedly Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born December 30, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Kenneth and Jessie (Tucker) Parker. J.P. owned and operated a HVAC business, Temperature Control, in Illinois before moving to Wisconsin. On September 6, 1980, he married Debra "Debbie" Schuman. J.P. then worked in apartment maintenance for many years. He and Debbie spent much time at their tree farm in Wild Rose.
J.P. is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debbie Parker; a daughter, Le-Ann (Chris) Gallion; grandchildren, Kendra (Eric) Hepburn, Morgan Gallion, Jacob Gallion; niece, Kara (Dale) Weaver; nephew, Ryan de la Vega; a great-niece, Katelyn; a great-nephew, Anthony James A.J.; brother-in-law, Ron de la Vega; his mother-in-law, Beverly Schuman; sister-in-law, Darla Schuman; brother-in-law and family, Derrick (Mary) Schuman, and their daughters, Felicia and Malinda; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by a brother, Kerry Parker; and a sister, Karen de la Vega.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. There will be no service held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 7 to July 8, 2019