James "Jim" Payne
Neenah - James "Jim" Payne, age 79, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, August 10, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born on May 8, 1941 to the late Clarence and Violet Payne and grew up in Menominee, MI. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Pat Pazdera on June 24, 1961, and their marriage was blessed with 59 years together. He loved fishing, hunting, going up north, watching sports (especially the Packers), and spending time with his family and friends. Jim was an outgoing, caring person who enjoyed relationships above everything else. He was the kind of person others could always count on.
Jim was a 1959 graduate from Menominee High School and was active in football, baseball, basketball and track. In May 2019, he was inducted into the Menominee High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended UW-Oshkosh and University of Kentucky-Louisville where he completed studies in social work. He also played football at UW-Oshkosh and semi-pro football for the Sheboygan Red Wings.
He was an active in the community was involved with the Lions Club, Elks, Big Brothers and Big Sisters Program and the Neenah McDonald's retirement group. Jim, along with his wife, was involved with the first halfway house for transitional living in Wisconsin.
He worked as a school social worker in the Oshkosh Area School District until his retirement in 1998. One of Jim's passions was coaching. He coached at the middle and high school levels. He especially enjoyed coaching football at Oshkosh West High School and officiating WIAA football games in the area.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat Payne; daughters, Wendy Payne-Jozwiak (Mark Jozwiak) and Lisa Payne; grandchildren: April (special friend Harley Cochenet), James (special friend Stephanie Trepanier), Jasmine, Alex, and Nathan; step-mother, Ruth Payne; sister, Barb (Bob) Heim; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathee Kehoe. He will be deeply missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah with Rev. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. Facial masks and social distancing are required due to state mandates and the Covid pandemic. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Roxanne Jadin Cardelli, her staff and the Aurora Hospice staff for all their wonderful care.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com