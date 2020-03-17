|
|
James Pelegrin
Hortonville - James "$2 Jim" Pelegrin, age 86, of Hortonville lost his battle with pancreatic cancer March 16, 2020 at his home.
James Anthony Pelegrin was born on August 5, 1933 in Davenport, Iowa to John and Marie (Seaman) Pelegrin. He proudly served his country as a Communications Specialist in the U.S. Airforce from 1952-1956. While in the service, he met the "joy" of his life, Leatrice Joy Dent. Upon completion of his service duty, they were married on June 30, 1956 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers, WI.
Jim graduated from the University of Whitewater. He was employed by the Menasha High School as a teacher and swim coach. His heart and passion were always in teaching and with his students. Later, he would become an examiner for the FDIC where he remained until his retirement.
Music and singing were a significant part of Jim's life. He was especially proud to be a member of the MacDowell Male Chorus. He loved the camaraderie they shared as friends united in the love of song. Socializing was also a huge part of Jim's life spreading $2 bills wherever he went. Jim was a member of the American Legion and he also enjoyed volunteering with his friends at The Hortonville Food Pantry.
Jim was a man strong in his faith and his convictions. He took on various responsibilities at St. Mary's Church earning him the nicknames: "church mouse" and "candle man".
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Leatrice; six children: Terri (Scott) Green, Lynn (Scott) Recker, James (Cindy) Pelegrin, Angela (Scott) Hanagan, Greg (Vicky) Pelegrin, Scott Pelegrin; 20 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren; Sister, Lois Bruhn and brother, Larry (Mary) Pelegrin; In-laws: Wayne Dent, Diane (Bill) Bohne, Kandy Brennan, Karen (Ronnie) Braun and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law: Lynn and Olga Dent; brothers: John (Pat) Pelegrin, Robert Pelegrin; Sister: Mary Lou (Robert)Danielson; Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law: Bernard Brennan and Carol Dent.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's the Immaculate Conception of Greenville. Fr. Michael Warden will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Military Honors will be provided at the cemetery by members of the American Legion 55 of Hortonville. Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting with the arrangements.
Thank you to all the family and friends who walked with Jim these past few weeks as he finished his journey here and traveled home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Your support and kindness will be always treasured in our hearts.
The family also wishes to thank the Ascension St. Elizabeth Cancer Center physicians and staff and Heartland Hospice staff and nurses for their compassion and care given to James during this difficult time. A special thank you to Father Michael Warden for your visit, prayers, and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020