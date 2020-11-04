James PetersonAppleton - James A. Peterson, passed away November 4, 2020 at the age of 54 years. He was born January 5, 1966 in Appleton, Wisconsin.James was raised in Appleton by his mother Audrey (nee Peters) Dougherty and step-father James Dougherty. He is survived by his sisters Kathy Sonkowsky and Dyan Bichel. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.Preceded in death by his mother, Audrey and step-father James.A Memorial Gathering for James will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the 10th Frame Sports Bar, 618 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, Wisconsin."Bro, you will be greatly missed. I loved you and I always will." -Dyan