James Pfeffer
Chilton - James W. Pfeffer, formerly of Chilton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 93 on October 3, 2019, at The Cottages in Shawano. He was born January 24, 1926, son of Cyril and Irma Pfeffer.
On May 12, 1948, he married Betty Mae Schmidt at St. Mary's Church in Chilton, and raised six children.
Jim owned and operated the Chilton Millwork Company for most of his life. He enjoyed golfing, traveling with his wife, and spending time with family and friends. He especially treasured 17 years of retirement in Arizona with Betty before returning to Wisconsin. He also proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II.
Jim is survived by his children: Thomas (Jane) Pfeffer, Mary (Keith) Ondrasek, Peter (Ann) Pfeffer, and Patricia (John) Seidel; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and two daughters-in-law, Midge Pfeffer-Ross and Debbie Pfeffer.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his sons, James E. and Nicholas J. Pfeffer; his parents, Cyril and Irma Pfeffer; his parents-in-law, Emery and Gladys Schmidt; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Victor Grittner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October, 26, 2019, at 11:00am at the Wieting Family Funeral Home, 411 West Main Street, in Chilton, with visitation from 9:00am to 11:00 am.
Jim and his family wish to thank the staff of The Cottages and Heartland Hospice for their loving care and friendships.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the name of James W. Pfeffer.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019