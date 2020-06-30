James R. Bevers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Bevers

Menasha, Wisconsin - James R. Bevers, Sr., age 87, of Menasha, passed away on June 28, 2020.

He was born on January 24, 1933 in Menasha to the late Anton and Cecilia (Helf) Bevers. He was united in marriage to the late Loretta Kislewski at St. Mary Catholic Church, Menasha on June 29, 1957. Together they would raise 4 wonderful children. Jim proudly served his country in the Coast Guard from 1952 - 1956 and was a charter member of the Fox Valley Rider's MC Club.

He is survived by his children, Larry (Juanita), Jim (Kathy) Jr., Lynn (Jay) Vander Wielen and Jerry (Anna); many other dear family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, parents and all of his siblings.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home, Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha, WI 54952.

To leave a special message or condolences for Jim's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved