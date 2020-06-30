James R. Bevers
Menasha, Wisconsin - James R. Bevers, Sr., age 87, of Menasha, passed away on June 28, 2020.
He was born on January 24, 1933 in Menasha to the late Anton and Cecilia (Helf) Bevers. He was united in marriage to the late Loretta Kislewski at St. Mary Catholic Church, Menasha on June 29, 1957. Together they would raise 4 wonderful children. Jim proudly served his country in the Coast Guard from 1952 - 1956 and was a charter member of the Fox Valley Rider's MC Club.
He is survived by his children, Larry (Juanita), Jim (Kathy) Jr., Lynn (Jay) Vander Wielen and Jerry (Anna); many other dear family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, parents and all of his siblings.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home, Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha, WI 54952.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.