James R. Erdmann
Neenah - James R. Erdmann, age 80, of Neenah, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Jim was born on July 14, 1940 in Royalton, WI., son of the late Anton and Elsie (Braun) Erdmann. He graduated from Winneconne High School in 1958. Jim married Dawn Gossmann on October 23, 1965. He worked as an electrician for James River for many years before retiring. In addition to working for James River, Jim also owned and operated a hobby farm on Wooden Shoe Rd. for a time. Many happy memories were created with the neighborhood families and children during that time. Jim enjoyed gardening, taking care of his yard and tending to his fruit trees. He also enjoyed trips up north to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Jim was a longtime member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Neenah.
He is survived by his children: Luanne (Jeff) Stoeger, Kenneth Erdmann, Tracey (Steve) Rice, and Kevin (Rose) Erdmann; his grandchildren: Faythe, Carissa and Kaylee Erdmann and Samantha Rice. Jim is further survived by his brothers, Wayne (Sandy), Carl (Sue), and Gary (Cathy) Erdmann, and his sister, Carol Linder.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Dawn in 2018 and his brothers, Gene and Nick Erdmann and Don Braun.
Due to the current health situation, Private Family Services will be held at Kessler Funeral Home and burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
