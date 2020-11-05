1/1
James R. Erdmann
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Erdmann

Neenah - James R. Erdmann, age 80, of Neenah, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Jim was born on July 14, 1940 in Royalton, WI., son of the late Anton and Elsie (Braun) Erdmann. He graduated from Winneconne High School in 1958. Jim married Dawn Gossmann on October 23, 1965. He worked as an electrician for James River for many years before retiring. In addition to working for James River, Jim also owned and operated a hobby farm on Wooden Shoe Rd. for a time. Many happy memories were created with the neighborhood families and children during that time. Jim enjoyed gardening, taking care of his yard and tending to his fruit trees. He also enjoyed trips up north to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Jim was a longtime member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Neenah.

He is survived by his children: Luanne (Jeff) Stoeger, Kenneth Erdmann, Tracey (Steve) Rice, and Kevin (Rose) Erdmann; his grandchildren: Faythe, Carissa and Kaylee Erdmann and Samantha Rice. Jim is further survived by his brothers, Wayne (Sandy), Carl (Sue), and Gary (Cathy) Erdmann, and his sister, Carol Linder.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Dawn in 2018 and his brothers, Gene and Nick Erdmann and Don Braun.

Due to the current health situation, Private Family Services will be held at Kessler Funeral Home and burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved