James R. Hebbe
Appleton - age 89, who practiced law in the Fox Cities and Wisconsin for more than 50 years, passed away, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1930 in Fort Atkinson to Walter J. and Verona Klement Hebbe. The recipient of bachelor of business administration and juris doctorate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he served with the U. S. Army Artillery at Fort Sill, OK and as a salesman for IBM in Chicago and for Buckstaff Company in Oshkosh before attending law school. He served with retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Henry Hughes before moving to Appleton.
He was a member of various boards and civic organizations in Appleton. As a member of All Saints Church, he served on the vestry and was a long-time chalice bearer and lector at the 8 am service. He also served on Dioceses of Fond du Lac boards.
Jim married Judy Dixon of Neenah in 1966. Along with his wife, he is succeeded by his son, James D. (Lisa) and granddaughter, Clara, and his daughter, Elizabeth (Joseph) and granddaughters, Madelynn and Kennedy.
Bowing to the restrictions of Covid 19, a private family service will be held at 3 pm Thursday, June 4, 2020. Interested friends are invited to join the service on Tribucast, by logging onto: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49638383
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 29 to May 31, 2020.