James R. Jansen
De Pere - James Raymond Jansen, 76, of DePere, passed away on the evening of Monday, July 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on April 30, 1943 to Edward and Martha Jansen of Little Chute. He was a bricklayer/mason and a member of Union Local 9 of Appleton until his retirement.
Jim met and married the love of his life, Nancy (Peterson) Jansen at Immaculate Conception Church on September 26, 1964.
Survivors include his wife Nancy, two daughters: Lynn (Dan) Schumacher, Cindy (John) Fleck, William (Jill) Jansen, nine grandchildren: Josh (Becky), Matt (Daisy) , Jamie, and Tommy (Taylor) Schumacher, Jake and Jim (JoC) Fleck, Drew, Garrett and Liam Jansen, and four great grandchildren: Karin, Henry, Levi, and Hailee. Jim is survived by two sisters: Joyce (Glenn) Weyenberg, Jackie (Ron) Wegand, one brother, Joe (Pam) Jansen, and one brother-in-law, David Meyer, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Martha Jansen, his son Daniel Jansen, a sister Jean Ann Meyer, and a brother-in-law Glenn Weyenberg.
During his youth, Jim enjoyed playing baseball (pumpkin ball) for Jack's Pizza in Little Chute. Throughout his life, he loved hunting and fishing - especially ice fishing. One of Jim's biggest passions was enjoying his beautiful pond in the back yard. He loved spending time with his wife Nancy, family, and friends.
Visitation will take place after 9:00am on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Oneida, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm with Fr. David Ruby officiating. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 30 to July 31, 2019