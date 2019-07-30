Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Jansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Jansen Obituary
James R. Jansen

De Pere - James Raymond Jansen, 76, of DePere, passed away on the evening of Monday, July 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on April 30, 1943 to Edward and Martha Jansen of Little Chute. He was a bricklayer/mason and a member of Union Local 9 of Appleton until his retirement.

Jim met and married the love of his life, Nancy (Peterson) Jansen at Immaculate Conception Church on September 26, 1964.

Survivors include his wife Nancy, two daughters: Lynn (Dan) Schumacher, Cindy (John) Fleck, William (Jill) Jansen, nine grandchildren: Josh (Becky), Matt (Daisy) , Jamie, and Tommy (Taylor) Schumacher, Jake and Jim (JoC) Fleck, Drew, Garrett and Liam Jansen, and four great grandchildren: Karin, Henry, Levi, and Hailee. Jim is survived by two sisters: Joyce (Glenn) Weyenberg, Jackie (Ron) Wegand, one brother, Joe (Pam) Jansen, and one brother-in-law, David Meyer, and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Martha Jansen, his son Daniel Jansen, a sister Jean Ann Meyer, and a brother-in-law Glenn Weyenberg.

During his youth, Jim enjoyed playing baseball (pumpkin ball) for Jack's Pizza in Little Chute. Throughout his life, he loved hunting and fishing - especially ice fishing. One of Jim's biggest passions was enjoying his beautiful pond in the back yard. He loved spending time with his wife Nancy, family, and friends.

Visitation will take place after 9:00am on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Oneida, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm with Fr. David Ruby officiating. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent