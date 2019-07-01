Services
James Rudolph "Uncle Jim" Stunch


1956 - 2019
Iola - James Rudolph Stunc, "Uncle Jim", age 62 of Iola, Wisconsin, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Waupaca.

Jim was born on July 27, 1956 in Chicago Illinois, to Rudolph and Theresa (Szpek) Strunc. He married Dawn (McMullen) Strunc on March 22nd, 2003.

Jim loved nature and being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed a yearly trip to Canada. He owned Uncle Jim's Bar in Appleton for 20+ years.

He is survied by his two daughters, Jacqueline and Hollyann Strunc, his wife Dawn, and their dog Millie.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 1 to July 3, 2019
