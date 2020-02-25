|
James "Jim" Rymer
Neenah - James "Jim" Colin Rymer passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Jim was born in Neenah on July 15, 1945 to Ralph and Mae (Lauritzen) Rymer. He attended Neenah High School and graduated in 1964. Jim married Sharon "Shari" Janssen on June 5, 1965.
He served in the U.S. Navy aboard Nuclear Submarines for 9 years. After completing his Navy service he and Shari moved back to Wisconsin. They lived in Neenah and he was employed by Kimberly Clark until his retirement in 2003.
Jim loved the outdoors, golfing and drag racing. He also enjoyed driving around in his beloved 1987 IROC.
Jim is survived by his wife Shari of 54 years and his children, Tim (Tracey) Rymer and Tracey (Erik) Steffen. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Morgan Rymer (Victor), Claire Steffen, Jensen Rymer, and Ethan Steffen. To his grandchildren he was affectionately called Bumpa.
Also surviving him are his brother Larry (Carol) Rymer and his aunt Mona (Dean) Wisthoff and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Dianne Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. For online condolences please visit:
www.kesslerfh.com.
Jim was truly loved and will be fiercely missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Baltz and staff, Fox Crossing Fire/Rescue and Theda Care Neenah E.R. staff for their compassionate care of Jim.
A memorial fund will be established for the Neenah Animal Shelter in Jim's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020