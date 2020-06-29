James "Jim" Schlack
Menasha - James "Jim" Schlack, a gentle soul who lived quietly in life, passed into the arms of his Lord on April 8, 2020, after a nine year battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

Jim was born in Menasha on March 8, 1948, the son of Harold and Marie Schlack. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1966 and served in the US Army in Viet Nam from 1968-1971. Upon his return he attended UWFV and soon after began his 36 year career with Menasha Corporation, retiring in 2010.

Jim married the love of his life, Veronica Spiegelberg, on March 17, 1973. They enjoyed 46 years of love and laughter as they traveled the world and spent cherished time in Florida. Jim especially treasured their many trips to Disney World.

Besides Veronica, Jim is survived by his siblings, Patricia Stuck, David (Penny) Schlack and Don (Pat) Schlack. Also missing him are members of Veronica's family including Raymond Spiegelberg, Marilyn Lienhard, Doddie (Dale) Sprout and Gary Spiegelberg. There are also many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews who remember Jim with great fondness. Many furbabies were lucky to call him daddy throughout the years and Jim is also survived by his cat, Georgia, who was his constant companion for the last 15 years.

Greeting Jim in heaven were his parents, his sister, Barb Abbey and her husband, Don, his nephew, Jeff Abby, his brother-in-law, Bob Stuck, and his sister-in-law, Marilynn Spiegelberg.

Jim was very proud of his military experience and all of the friends he made who shared that passion. He was a faithful member of VFW Post 2126 of Menasha, where he participated as a service officer and a member of the honor guard. He was very proud to be part of the Old Glory Honor Flight in 2014. Jim was also a member of the Menasha Rod and Gun Club and a member of St. John Parish in Menasha.

Veronica is eternally grateful to all of the nurses and doctors at the VA hospitals in Appleton, Green Bay, and Bay Pine, Florida. The compassionate care Jim received during his illness will never be forgotten.

A remembrance of Jim's life, including a military service with an honor guard salute, will be held on Friday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Isle of Valor at Smith Park, 640 Keyes Street in Menasha. A memorial fund in Jim's name is being established.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 29 to Jul. 19, 2020.
