Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
High Cliff Golf and Event Center
W5095 Golf Course Road
Sherwood, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
High Cliff Golf and Event Center
W5095 Golf Course Road
Sherwood, WI
1961 - 2020
James Schwantes Obituary
James Schwantes, age 58, crossed over peacefully on March 4, 2020 with his wife by his side. Jim fought a long and arduous battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a bone marrow transplant, and ultimately graft-versus-host disease. He was born August 29, 1961 to the late Catherine (Kluczykowski) and Peter Schwantes.

Jim leaves behind his best friend and wife of 25 years, Susan; step-children Phillip Grambsch (Diana Coosemans) and Emily Grambsch; siblings Sandy Schwantes, Ann (John) Schermetzler, Sue (Greg) Schmeichel, and Ed (Teri) Schwantes; sister-in-law Mary (Pat) Seghers and brother-in-law John (Mary) Heyer; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was just a really nice guy who would do anything for anybody. He taught for Brillion Public Schools for 32 years. He also coached high school football, basketball, track, and golf. Along the way, he inspired and educated countless young men and women.

To know Jim was to love him. His thoughtfulness, sense of humor, lack of fashion sense, and killer old-fashioneds made him stand out. Jim will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Jim fought a good fight. "Beating cancer" isn't about beating the disease; it's about being grateful every day and loving those around you. If you can do that, you've won.

Special thanks go to our closest group of friends, who were with us every step of the way, and to the Brillion school staff and community for their continuous support. Thank you to Julie and Karen, who were angels in Heartland Hospice uniforms, and to Jodi and Dana at Life's Journey Wellness for keeping our spiritual and emotional selves afloat.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14 at High Cliff Golf and Event Center, W5095 Golf Course Road, Sherwood, WI 54169. Visitation will be from 1-4 pm with a service at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

If you could, I know that you'd stay,

We both know things don't work that way

And I still love you, even if I can't see you anymore,

can't wait to see you soar…

-Lady Gaga

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
