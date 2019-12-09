|
|
Rev. James "Jim" Seim
Appleton - Rev. James "Jim" Emmett Seim, age 91, died on Friday December 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca, WI.
Jim was born on January 12, 1928 in Cardington, Ohio to parents John Irvin and Louise Anna (White) Seim. Jim grew up in Upper Sandusky and attended Capital Univeristy in Bexley, Ohio and Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO. Jim was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in 1953 and served as a US Naval chaplain for over 20 years.
Jim's military career began in Rhode Island where he attended chaplains's school and eventually took him around the world to Asia, South America, and to Washington, D.C. While in the Navy, Jim authored the Marine Corps stanza of the Navy Hymn. Jim also chaired the Hymnal Advisory Group of Armed Forces Chaplains Board to create the Book of Worship for the Armed Forces. For his service in Vietnam Jim was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal in 1966. Jim also studied divinity at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and Boston University in Boston, MA.
After retiring from the military in 1977 with the rank of Captain, Jim continued his service in faith as a Lutheran pastor for congregations throughout the Midwest, including ten years as the pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neenah, WI.
Jim is survived by Miriam Adams and their daughter: Carrie (JB) McKoy; Laurie Seim and their children: Amanda (Nathan) Bozile, Elizabeth (Joshua) Seim, Ceili Emma (Tyler) Seim, and Spencer (Joe) Seim; and his grandchildren: Jeremy (Brianne) McKoy, Joshua McKoy, Christopher McKoy, Cherry McKoy, John Michael (Jenna) McKoy, Caitlin McKoy, Z. Wirth, and K. Wirth. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church ELCA (900 N. Mason St. Appleton, WI). Flower arrangements may be made through Charles the Florist of Appleton (920-734-8793).
Jim's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caregivers at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King and to the ThedaCare hospice team for the compassionate care with which they treated Jim.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road, Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019