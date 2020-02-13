|
|
James Svetlauskas
Appleton - James Svetlauskas passed away peacefully from this world to the next on February 11, 2020, after courageously battling a severe stroke. James was born November 9, 1946 in Sheboygan, son of the late Al and Margaret (Byla) Svetlauskas. He is survived by his brother: Richard (Sandy) Svetlauskas of Beverly Hills, Michigan; His children: Lydia Jones/Corey Vander-Logt of De Pere and Nick (Tachi) Svetlauskas of Indianapolis; his grandchildren: Jaiden, Ty, and Chloe. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Cindy Svetlauskas; his sister: Margaret Svetlauskas, and his son in law: Chris Jones.
James was the son of a WWII United States Army medic and followed in his father's footsteps serving his country in Vietnam with the United States Air Force.
James adored his family and loved them unconditionally. He was also an avid sports fan, rooting for all things Wisconsin and even the Chicago Cubs. Most importantly, Go Pack Go!
Honoring Jim's wishes, there will be a memorial service Saturday, February 15 at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N Richmond St. Appleton Wisconsin. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. His burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton WI, where he and his wife Cindy will be laid to rest.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020