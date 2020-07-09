James W. Brechlin
Neenah - James W. Brechlin, age 71, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on June 3, 1949 to the late William and Jane Brechlin. Jim married Marguerite Lueder on June 22, 1974, and they were blessed with 46 years of marriage and two daughters. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, and most of all spending time with his family. Jim proudly served his country in Vietnam while in the U.S. Army. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marguerite Brechlin; daughters, Tina (Brandan Kramer) Brechlin and Tammy Jensen; grandchildren: Julia Brechlin, Jade Slominski, Jordan Slominski, Rylee Kramer, Haylee Kramer, Ava Jensen, and Austin Jensen; brother, Ronald (Carlos) Brechlin; sisters: Patricia Van Dyke, Mary (Jim) Melville, and Gerrie (Mike) McArdle; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Donald Van Dyke.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at a later date. Jim's family would like to give a warm thank you to the staff at ThedaCare Hospice for all of their wonderful care.
