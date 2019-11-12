|
|
James W. Duncan
Appleton - Found peace on November 11, 2019 at the age of 72. Jim was born on June 28, 1947 to Rodney and Bertha (Besch) Duncan in Appleton, WI. Jim served in the U. S. Army as a medic during the 1970s. Jim was employed as the fourth paramedic in the state of Wisconsin through Gold Cross Ambulance for 30 years. Jim was also involved in fundraising, event planning, and medical care for Special Olympics. Jim was a foster father for over 15 years where he provided guidance, support, and love for many young men. Jim was also involved in the food pantry through Fox Valley Christian Fellowship.
Jim served his community from 1998 to 2019, holding various leadership positions on the Outagamie County Board.
Jim is survived by his three brothers; Dennis Duncan of Hawaii, Darold (Kari) Duncan of Appleton, and Ron (Lynn) Duncan of Appleton; the many young men who Jim considered sons; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, and numerous grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service for Jim will be held at Fox Valley Christian Fellowship, 1200 W. Kimberly Ave, on Monday November 18th at 6:00 PM. Memorial visitation will be at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of services. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park.
Jim's family would like to extend a thank you to the staff and chaplains of St. Elizabeth Hospital, Clement A. Zablocki VA Hospital, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center (AMC), Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Grand Chute Fire Department. A special thank you to the staff and clergy of Fox Valley Christian Fellowship for their spiritual guidance given to Jim. Many thanks to his special friend, Pastor Alvin Dupree, and to Chris and Crystal Prill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or non-perishable food donations to the Fox Valley Christian Fellowship Food Pantry in Jim's name are appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019