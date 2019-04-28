|
James W. Mittlestead
Ocala, FL - James W. Mittlestead, age 71, originally of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Ocala. He was born September 18, 1947 to Gertrude (Utke) and Lewis Mittlestead in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Jim was a 1965 graduate of Neenah High School and went on to the UW-Oshkosh and earned his Bachelor of Science degree. He was a proud member of the Army Reserve Medical Unit in Menasha for 22 years, retiring as Major. His working career was spent at Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Jim loved boating, their Corvettes through the years, watching the stock market, reading financial magazines, keeping an eye on Judi, and spending each day with his two faithful yellow Labs. Jim and Judi were getting ready to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 21.
Jim will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Judi (Boehm) Mittlestead; his yellow labs, Duke and Gus; many friends in Ocala and Neenah; and special high school friends Bob and Lynne Keller. He is further survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan (Bob) Hochtritt; his brother-in-law and spouse, Steve (Sandy) Boehm; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Gertrude Mittlestead; his sister Marie; his in-laws, Robert and Arlene Boehm.
Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society in Ocala is assisting the family with arrangements.
If you wish, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 17330 U.S. Hwy. 441, Summerfield, Florida (Music Fund) where Jim and Judi were members, or the Humane Society of Marion County.
A small get-together will be planned in Wisconsin this summer.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019