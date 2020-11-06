1/1
James W. "Jim" Weyers
James W. "Jim" Weyers

Kimberly - James W. "Jim" Weyers, age 85, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Aspire after complications from Covid-19. He was born on November 2, 1935, in Kaukauna, son of the late Wilfred and Gertrude (Jacobs) Weyers. On July 15, 1961, he married Loretta Samz in Argonne, WI.

Jim was a proud veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He worked at Sheltered Workshop with the mentally and physically challenged for 40 years. His favorite hobby was scroll sawing and he made many beautiful Christmas tree ornaments, many of which he shared with his family.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Loretta; siblings: Norbert (Lyn) Weyers, Donald (special friend, Sue) Weyers, John (Alice) Weyers (our biking and traveling companions), Dorothy Abendroth and Dolores (Chuck) Heindel; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; a special nephew Jason (Mary) Heindel, who was always there for him, and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Gertrude Weyers.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The Weyers family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspire for their loving care of Jim during the last few months. Also to Compassus Hospice for the tender care they gave to Jim during his final days.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
