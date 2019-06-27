Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Appleton - James L. Wulterkens, 76, passed away after a courageous battle with Amyloidosis and kidney failure on June 25, 2019. Jim was born on June 18, 1943 to Conrad and Delores Wulterkens. He attended Kimberly High School and played football. Jim served in the US Navy as a torpedo man 3rd class aboard two aircraft carriers from 1962 - 1966. On October 26, 1968 he was united in marriage to Joanne Wichmann at Holy Name in Kimberly. He worked for the City of Appleton as a park caretaker for many years at Telulah Park. After retirement he worked at Reed Municipal Golf Course and later as a crossing guard at Foster Elementary School. Jim loved the outdoors and especially liked hiking. He was also an avid sports fan never missing a Brewer or Packer game. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing and would always have a toothpick.

Jim is survived by his wife Joanne, two sons; Mark (Amber) Wulterkens, Matthew Wulterkens, a grandson Brandon Wulterkens, a sister Sharon Lenz, sisters-in-law; Donna Wulterkens, Kim Wulterkens, and Janice Wichmann, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Donald and Dennis Wulterkens, his in-laws; Richard and Ahlie Wichmann, three brothers-in-law; Wayne (Erna) Wichmann, Richard Jr. Wichmann, and Arlo Wichmann.

The funeral for Jim will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, TRI COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2019
