Menasha - Jamie Jo McDonald, age 34, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on December 12, 2019, at her home. The Funeral Liturgy for Jamie will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 W. Lawrence St, Appleton, with Father Jim Leary, O.F.M. Cap. officiating. The visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund benefitting her daughter Annika will be established. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. Full obituary to come.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
