Jamie Thomas McCall
Menasha - Passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 58. Jamie was born on February 1, 1962 in Poisippi to Ambrose and Tatiana McCall. Jamie always put others first and always gave more than he had to others.
Jamie is survived by his children Logan (Jillian) McCall, Tanner McCall, Ambrose (special friend Ashley), and Isaiah McCall, grandchildren Bentley, Penelope, Ella, and Damien, brother Alexander Gick, and his foster parents Randy and Sue Stodmiller.
Jamie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathleen, his fiancé Lori, and siblings Ambrose James, Jim, Nick, Pam, and Barbara.
Funeral services for Jamie will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 S. Oneida Street. Visitation at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until time of services. Private interment at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jamie's name.
