Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Thomas McCall


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Thomas McCall Obituary
Jamie Thomas McCall

Menasha - Passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 58. Jamie was born on February 1, 1962 in Poisippi to Ambrose and Tatiana McCall. Jamie always put others first and always gave more than he had to others.

Jamie is survived by his children Logan (Jillian) McCall, Tanner McCall, Ambrose (special friend Ashley), and Isaiah McCall, grandchildren Bentley, Penelope, Ella, and Damien, brother Alexander Gick, and his foster parents Randy and Sue Stodmiller.

Jamie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathleen, his fiancé Lori, and siblings Ambrose James, Jim, Nick, Pam, and Barbara.

Funeral services for Jamie will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 S. Oneida Street. Visitation at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until time of services. Private interment at Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jamie's name.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent