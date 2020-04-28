|
Jane A. Chevalier
Shiocton - Jane A. Chevalier, age 59, died with her family at her side on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Appleton on January 14, 1961, the daughter of Eugene and Alice (Furst) Chevalier. She loved being outdoors, whether it was planting and tending to her garden or just walking barefoot through the grass, and always looked forward to the adventure of a road trip. She was creative and resourceful with a great sense of humor. Jane was a selfless person and we will miss her terribly.
Jane is survived by her husband, Corry; children: Andrew (Amber) Lee, Chilton; and Tyler (Miranda) Lee, Potter; grandchildren: Payton, Triniti, Lydia, Allysa, and Dylan; mother, Alice Chevalier; siblings: Mary (Peter) Wallace, Nic (special friend Sandy) Chevalier, Cindy "Sid" (Perry) Killian, Suzanne (Tom) Deering, Jean (Randy Bitter) Chevalier, Nancy (Mark) George, Lisa (Al) Corey, and Timothy (Nancy) Chevalier; and sister-in-law, Shelly (Tim) Kroeze. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her father, Gene Chevalier.
A private funeral was held at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020