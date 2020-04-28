Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Chevalier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane A. Chevalier


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane A. Chevalier Obituary
Jane A. Chevalier

Shiocton - Jane A. Chevalier, age 59, died with her family at her side on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Appleton on January 14, 1961, the daughter of Eugene and Alice (Furst) Chevalier. She loved being outdoors, whether it was planting and tending to her garden or just walking barefoot through the grass, and always looked forward to the adventure of a road trip. She was creative and resourceful with a great sense of humor. Jane was a selfless person and we will miss her terribly.

Jane is survived by her husband, Corry; children: Andrew (Amber) Lee, Chilton; and Tyler (Miranda) Lee, Potter; grandchildren: Payton, Triniti, Lydia, Allysa, and Dylan; mother, Alice Chevalier; siblings: Mary (Peter) Wallace, Nic (special friend Sandy) Chevalier, Cindy "Sid" (Perry) Killian, Suzanne (Tom) Deering, Jean (Randy Bitter) Chevalier, Nancy (Mark) George, Lisa (Al) Corey, and Timothy (Nancy) Chevalier; and sister-in-law, Shelly (Tim) Kroeze. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Gene Chevalier.

A private funeral was held at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent