Jane A. Dengel
1924 - 2020
Jane A. Dengel

Appleton - Jane Anita Klingert Dengel, age 95, died March 18, 2020, surrounded by family at Carolina Manor in Appleton. She was born October 13, 1924, in New London, Wisconsin.

Jane is survived by her children; Judy Birschbach, Mary (Alan) Bill, James (Laura) Dengel, Edward (Anita) Dengel and Catherine (George) Dengel; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and her sister-in-law Janette Dengel.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert J. Dengel, Sr. and her oldest son, Robert J. Dengel, Jr.; her parents Edward Klingert and Minnie Wege Klingert Stapel; her in-laws; her siblings and their spouses, her siblings-in-law and their spouses; numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Jane was buried at a private family service.

Celebration of Life Mass to be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Appleton with family gathering: 9:30 AM until Mass at 11:00 AM.

A memorial has been established in her name. A full obituary is available at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
