Jane E. Steger
Appleton, Wisconsin - Jane Elizabeth (Gambsky) Steger, 98, of Appleton, passed away on June 12, 2019. She was born in Appleton to the late Bernard "Barney" and Mary (Miller) Gambsky on April 11, 1921. Following Jane's graduation from Appleton High School in 1939, she was united in marriage to Harold J. Steger on October 25, 1941. Jane was a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Grade School in Appleton. She most notably was the long-time Funeral Dinner Coordinator and, for a few years, taught Physical Education.
Jane enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her cottage and, being an avid knitter, creating heirlooms for them. She also liked listening to Brewer, Badger and Packer games. Last, but not least, she especially loved hummingbirds.
Jane is lovingly remembered by her children, Bruce (Sue) Steger of Chippewa Falls, WI, Alan (Barbara) Steger of Evergreen, CO, Susan (David) Lee of Appleton, WI, Linda (John) Schindhelm of Suamico, WI, Mark (Ellen) Steger of Richardson, TX and Kurt (Stacy) Steger of Kaukauna, WI; 17 grandchildren and their spouses; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; also, many dear nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Harold; an infant son, Stanley and a daughter, Karen; her siblings, Mary Alto, Joan (Sheldon) Larson and Thomas (Phyllis) Gambsky; parents-in-law, Frank and Rose Steger; siblings-in-law, Art (Ruby) Steger, Carl Steger, Arline (Ray) Loerke, F. Floyd Steger and Ione (Pete) Schneider.
A Funeral Mass for Jane will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 404 W. Lawrence St., Appleton, by Rev. Jim Leary, O.F.M., Cap. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM to the time of mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church or the .
The family would like to thank the staff at Brewster Village for the wonderful care of their mother.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019