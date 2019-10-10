|
Jane F. Hansen
Neenah - Jane F. Hansen, of Neenah, age 97, passed away at home on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born June 3, 1922 in Morris, Illinois to the late Edwin and Lucile (Hull) Fletcher.
Raised in Morris, she then graduated from Lawrence College in Appleton with a degree in Fine Art. While there she met her future husband, Paul Hansen, on a blind date and they were married June 17, 1944. They enjoyed a 70-year marriage and were blessed with 4 children.
Jane was a very involved person, both with her family and the community. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Neenah, King's Daughters, and other philanthropic organizations. Jane served as Girl Scout leader and belonged to various bridge and book clubs over the years. She was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, and gardener, passing these skills along to her children. Jane had a passion for the arts and loved to paint, write, read, and attend the theatre. She especially enjoyed acting in and hosting plays with her theatre group, The Stage Frights. Jane was a consummate homemaker and hostess. Her wit will be missed by all who knew her.
Jane is survived by her children: Ann (Brent) Hansen-Weaver, Kay Hansen, Tim (Linda) Hansen, and Jim Hansen; grandchildren: Lucy, Chris, Toby, Jane, Tim Jr., Peter, Ed, and Spencer; and great-grandchildren: Calvin, Ruby, Paul, Kate, and Cameron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hansen; and daughter-in-law, Roxie Ternes.
A memorial service for Jane will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the Chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Church Street, Neenah with Rev. Paul Huxtable officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service, with a gathering in the Church Parlor following the service. In lieu of flowers, and given Jane's great love for dogs and cats, donations to your local humane society/animal shelter are appreciated.
